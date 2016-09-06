(Adds Bayer conducting due diligence, analysts, shareholder
* Bayer says talks with Monsanto have advanced
* Says is prepared to offer $127.50 per share, up from $125
* Sources say Monsanto has agreed to due diligence by Bayer
By Ludwig Burger, Arno Schuetze and Greg Roumeliotis
FRANKFURT/NEW YORK, Sept 5 German pharmaceutical
and crop chemicals manufacturer Bayer AG says talks
with Monsanto Co have advanced and it is now willing to
offer more than $65 billion, a 2 percent increase on its
previous offer for the world's largest seeds company.
"Both sides are gradually nearing consensus," one person
familiar with the matter said.
Monsanto has also agreed to open its books for Bayer to
conduct due diligence checks on the company's business, two
sources close to the matter said.
Bayer's previous offer was already the largest all-cash
takeover bid on record with a deal with Monsanto aimed at giving
the German company a shot at grabbing the top spot in the
fast-consolidating farm supplies industry, combining its crop
science business with Monsanto's strength in seeds.
Bayer now says it is prepared to offer $127.50 per share in
a negotiated deal, up from its previous offer of $125 per share.
But German daily newspaper Rheinische Post also reported
late on Monday that an offer of $130 per share may be necessary
to get a deal with Monsanto "in a swift and friendly way."
Bayer was still considering all options regarding Monsanto,
including striking a friendly deal, making a hostile bid or
pulling its offer, a person familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
Bayer's shares were down 0.25 percent at 94 euros by 0934
GMT on Tuesday. Monsanto's shares last traded at $107.44 and
analysts at brokerage Equinet said Bayer has now effectively
capped its Monsanto bid.
"We infer from Bayer's statement that failure to agree a
deal at $127.50/share could imply a risk to Monsanto
shareholders of either a hostile bid at a lesser consideration,
or no deal at all," they said in a note.
Analysts from Baader Helvea disagreed. "We still expect a
bid per share in the $130-135 range before Monsanto comes to the
table. As such, we continue see the Bayer shares remaining under
pressure as the negotiations continue," they said in a note.
In a brief statement, Monsanto said on Monday it had been
engaged in "constructive" negotiations with Bayer, during which
it received the updated non-binding proposal of $127.50 per
share in cash.
The Saint Louis-based company added that it was continuing
these conversations as it evaluated Bayer's offer, as well as
proposals from other parties it did not name. It cautioned that
there was no certainty that any deal would occur.
Some Bayer shareholders, however, continue to criticise the
proposed merger, saying it would increase Bayer's exposure to
agriculture at the expense of its pharmaceutical business.
"We knew that Bayer would have to bid higher and this offer
is probably getting closer to succeeding, but it doesn't change
our view that it presents significant risks to shareholders,"
said Greg Herbert, co-manager of the Jupiter Global Equity
Income Fund.
"The company will be left with a highly geared balance sheet
and the management effort to integrate the two businesses could
easily lead to the larger pharmaceutical business being
neglected."
John Bennett of fund manager Henderson said that he opposed
the revised offer.
"Bayer have backed themselves into a corner," he said in
emailed comments. "The money would have been better spent buying
their own stock. Alas, for shareholders, it was not to be."
In July, Bayer raised its earlier offer of $122 per share to
$125 to put Monsanto under pressure to engage further.
Monsanto subsequently turned down the $125 offer, but said
it was open to further talks with the German company, as well as
other parties.
Reuters reported last month that Monsanto's talks with Bayer
were making progress, with the latter receiving some limited
access to Bayer's books.
Since then, negotiations have advanced further, with more
information exchanged between the two sides and the chief
executives of the two companies engaging in direct discussions,
according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to
be identified because of the confidentiality of the talks.
However, while the two companies are close to reaching an
agreement on price, they have yet to agree on a strategy on how
to jointly tackle potential antitrust challenges, the people
said.
(Additional reporting by Patricia Weiss in Frankfurt, Simon
Jessop in London and Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Leslie Adler, Greg Mahlich)