Trump budget calls for Wall Street regulators to face restructuring
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal
LONDON, Sept 7 A top-30 investor in German chemicals and crop pesticides firm Bayer said revised terms aimed at securing a deal to buy U.S. rival Monsanto were far too generous.
The investor, who declined to be named, said Bayer's revised $127.50 a share offer for Monsanto would respresent a "heavily overpaid" takeover, if the controversial deal should proceed.
The investor is one of a number of Bayer investors to flag their opposition to the $65 billion-plus tie-up, with the strategic rationale for a deal and the valuation both called into question.
However, the investor expressed relief that the revised offer on Monday was some distance from the $135-$145 pricetag some analysts had estimated Bayer could end up paying.
"That seems less likely," the investor said in emailed comments. "Bayer would need more equity which then would need shareholder approval which would fail." (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)
BRASILIA, May 22 Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been charged by prosecutors who said the leftist politician was the mastermind behind the country's biggest bribery scheme.