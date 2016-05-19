LONDON May 19 A top investor in German
chemicals company Bayer said he was "deeply
concerned" about a potential acquisition of U.S. rival Monsanto
, and would prefer the firms to agree a joint venture or
a nil-premium merger.
Maximillian Anderl, a fund manager at UBS Global Asset
Management, said he was surprised by Bayer's unsolicited
takeover approach given the management team was fairly new and
settling in, and a recent acquisition in consumer health had yet
to be integrated successfully.
"We are deeply concerned in case of a full acquisition of
Monsanto as Bayer would not have the debt capacity, and issuing
shares with a more than 60 percent lower valuation before any
premium is value destroying," Anderl said in emailed comments.
"This is reflected by the weak share price reaction in the
market. A formation of a JV or a no premium merger (at prices
before deal announcements) would be a much better solution for
Bayer," he added.
UBS is among Bayer's top-30 investors, according to Reuters
Eikon data.
