CHICAGO, March 2 Seeds and agrochemicals company
Monsanto Co will face headwinds from weak commodities
prices and currency fluctuations through 2016 before a "bounce
back" in growth next year, company executives said on Wednesday.
Acquisition opportunities have also narrowed for the company
after the merger of rival companies Dow Chemical Co and
DuPont and the purchase of Syngenta AG by
ChemChina, CEO Hugh Grant told Reuters in an interview.
Monsanto shares were down about 7 percent on Wednesday after
the company slashed its earnings forecast for the year.
(Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)