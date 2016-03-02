(Recasts, adds executive, analyst quotes, details, byline)
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO, March 2 Monsanto Co expects to
face headwinds from weak commodity prices and currency
fluctuations through 2016, its executives said on Wednesday, as
the seed and agrochemical company slashed earnings guidance amid
a slumping farm economy.
Monsanto shares fell more than 7 percent and are now down
almost 30 percent over the past year, which has been marked by a
steep decline in grain prices that has slashed farm income and
cut spending on inputs like seeds and pesticides.
"It's clear that 2016 is a tough year for the industry and
for the company," Chief Technology Officer Robb Fraley told
Reuters in an interview.
The St. Louis-based company is hoping for a "bounce back" in
growth next year with the broader launch of two key seed
products, Intacta and Xtend, in North and South America and on
expectations for more stable currency markets, he said.
Monsanto earlier cut its earnings guidance and trimmed its
cash flow forecast for 2016 in a rare, mid-quarter move, citing
crop price and currency pain and pressure from weak prices for
generic glyphosate, the main ingredient in its Roundup weed
killer.
The company, which has slashed its workforce by around 16
percent since late 2015, does not expect any further job cuts at
this time, CEO Hugh Grant told Reuters.
Analysts said the revised guidance was expected given the
farm economy slump.
"Monsanto now saying our growth is close to zero is exactly
what you expect to see when the farmers are low on cash. And I
think that growth level will continue for the foreseeable
future," Bernstein analyst Jonas Oxgaard said.
Weak glyphosate prices, with generic product from China
recently falling below $3,000 per tonne for the first time,
could continue to sting Monsanto, Oxgaard added.
Jefferies on Wednesday cut its price target for Monsanto,
which has been mostly left out of a string of consolidation
deals in the seed and agrochemical space.
Acquisition opportunities have narrowed for the company
after the merger of rivals Dow Chemical Co and DuPont
and the purchase of Syngenta AG by ChemChina,
Grant said.
"My guess now is that's probably going to be driven for us
as much by partnerships or product deals as by any major
acquisition. But time will tell," Grant said.
Monsanto shares were down 7.5 percent to $85.60 in
mid-afternoon trading.
