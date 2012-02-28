* Events date back to 1988
* Case involves patents for GMO corn
Feb 28 Monsanto Co has won another round
in a long-standing patent dispute with chief rival Pioneer
Hi-Bred International, as a federal appellate court on Tuesday
upheld Monsanto's ownership of a patent on transgenic corn.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a
ruling by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's board of patent
appeals that found Monsanto's patent claims were senior
to Pioneer's even though Pioneer, a unit of DuPont, filed
and was awarded patent protection before Monsanto's application.
The events in the case date back to June 1988, when Pioneer
claimed a date of invention for a genetically altered corn.
Pioneer was issued a patent in July 2001. Monsanto in June 2005
made a claim for patenting its biotech corn, specifically citing
details that the corn contained certain DNA that could help make
the plant drought-resistant, disease resistant, and stress
tolerant, among other traits. Monsanto claimed a date of
invention of January 1990.
Monsanto argued that Pioneer's patent application lacked
sufficient disclosures and was ultimately awarded its patent, a
move that Pioneer appealed.
The dispute over the corn patent is but one of many areas of
dispute involving the top U.S. seed industry rivals as they race
to roll out specialty seeds aimed at improving yields of key
crops like corn and soybeans.
In a separate case, the two companies are engaged in a
bitter battle over Monsanto's Roundup Ready herbicide-tolerant
trait technology for soybeans and corn.
DuPont has also been pushing federal regulators to find
Monsanto in violation of antitrust laws.
Neither Monsanto nor Pioneer had any immediate comment on
the ruling.