By Carey Gillam
Oct 2 Monsanto Co, the world's largest
seed company, reported a deeper quarterly loss on Wednesday as
seed sales slipped, and announced the acquisition of a high-tech
climate data firm that it touted as a "transformational" growth
engine.
Investors initially appeared unimpressed with the $930
million purchase of Climate Corp and instead eyed Monsanto's
2014 profit forecast and a drop in gross profit in its key corn
and soybean seed business in the latest quarter. Monsanto shares
were down 1.4 percent to $103.58 in mid-morning trading.
"Seed gross profit was down more than expected," and the
2104 outlook is "too low," BGC Financial analyst Mark Gulley
said in a note to investors.
Monsanto, the leading developer of genetically engineered
corn, soybeans and other crops, said it expects earnings in the
new fiscal year, begun Sept. 1, of $5.00 to $5.20 per share. It
said the Climate Corp purchase would dilute earnings by about 14
cents a share.
Analysts' average profit estimate for 2014 is $5.30 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Overall, Monsanto lost $249 million, or 47 cents a share, in
the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $229 million, or 42
cents a share, a year earlier. Analysts on average were
expecting a loss of 43 cents a share.
Sales rose to $2.2 billion from $2.1 billion, but sales of
its key seeds and genomics business dropped to $1.19 billion
from $1.20 billion.
Monsanto officials said in a conference call with investors
that the acquisition of San Francisco-based Climate Corp was a
transformational event.
The deal, expected to close in the current quarter, will
give the seed and chemical giant a technology platform with
significant growth potential, the officials said.
"This is the entry ticket into a $20 billion market
opportunity and it starts fast," said Chairman Hugh Grant said
on the call. "It's an important addition. It will strengthen our
growth rate over the coming decade."
Monsanto and rival DuPont Pioneer have been racing to
roll out such data-driven products to help farmers boost
production.
The Climate Corp weather data products will be incorporated
into Monsanto's FieldScripts precision planting platform for
farmers. FieldScripts is designed to help farmers make dozens of
decisions related to planting, field management and harvesting.
Monsanto plans to launch FieldScripts across four states on
hundreds of thousands of acres at a price of about $10 per acre
in 2014.
Monsanto said it would likely take a year to incorporate
Climate Corp weather data into its FieldScripts platform, and
company officials said they would be determining over that
period how much higher they can price the FieldScripts offering,
based on how much additional yield the information can give
farmers.
Grant said the technology could be sold to farmers planting
an array of crops, whether or not Monsanto sells the seeds those
farmers use. While corn farmers are Monsanto's core customers,
wheat and rice farmers could become customers through the
FieldScripts product, he said.
The company also expects to license the technology offering
to equipment manufacturers, retailers and others, Grant said.
The Climate Corp acquisition is expected to boost Monsanto's
earnings within two years, officials said.
Monsanto said its farm trials in 2012 showed a production
boost of five to 10 bushels per acre when FieldScripts was used.
The company said its core business should see good growth in
2014, with margin expansion and an acceleration of sales in corn
and soybean products that will include a 5 to 10 percent price
lift.
The company is rolling out new seed products in Latin
America, and as part of its global expansion efforts will be
adding corn breeding and production facilities in Eastern
Europe, officials said.