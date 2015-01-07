(Adds information on microbe research, updates share price)
By Carey Gillam
Jan 7 Monsanto Co on Wednesday reported
a 34 percent drop in quarterly profit, in part because of lower
planted corn acreage in South America and a shift in timing of
some sales, but the decline was less steep than analysts
expected.
Shares of the world's largest seed company, which is known
for its genetically engineered corn, soybeans and other crops as
well as the popular Roundup herbicide, rose nearly 2 percent.
Net sales fell to $2.9 billion in the first quarter ended
Nov. 30 from $3.1 billion a year earlier, hurt by a 12 percent
decline for corn seeds and genetic traits to $928 million.
Sales of soybean seed and trait products, however, surged 48
percent to $396 million.
One key new product is the company's "Intacta RR2 PRO," a
new soybean genetically engineered to fight off damaging worms
and marketed to South American farmers.
New soybean products will be a core factor for profit growth
this fiscal year, the company said, as corn acres in the United
States and globally are seen dropping. The company's early order
book and prepayments for spring planting in the United States
point to strong soybean demand, Monsanto said.
Due in part to expectations for reduced planting of corn in
U.S. fields this spring, Monsanto officials said second-quarter
earnings were likely to drop 5 percent to 10 percent from a year
earlier on an ongoing basis.
First-quarter earnings fell to $243 million, or 50 cents a
share, from $368 million, or 69 cents a share, a year earlier.
Some analysts had been expecting a drop of as much as 50
percent.
Excluding discontinued operations, earnings on an ongoing
basis amounted to 47 cents a share. Analysts on average were
expecting 34 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Monsanto said it still expected earnings per share of $5.75
to $6.00 in fiscal 2015.
In an update on its progress on new products, Monsanto said
it was advancing disease-resistant breeding traits along with
new insect control products, and was upgrading and expanding its
farm data services.
The company said it also was rapidly expanding its work into
microbe strains that can enhance yields in key crops. Research
in 2014 showed yield gains of 4 bushels per acre in corn and 2
bushels per acre in soybeans with certain strains, Monsanto
said.
Monsanto shares were up 1.9 percent at $117.94 in midday
trading.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing by Paul
Simao, W Simon and Lisa Von Ahn)