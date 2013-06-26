June 26 Monsanto Co said on Wednesday
that its quarterly profit fell, but sales remained on an
upswing, and the world's largest seed company affirmed an
outlook of more than 20 percent growth in ongoing earnings for
the year.
Monsanto, a leading developer of genetically engineered
corn, soybeans and other crops, said it was on track to achieve
sales of record corn seed volume for the third consecutive year
as it expands its sales of corn seeds and genetic traits in
Latin America.
The company earned $909 million, or $1.68 a share, in the
third quarter ended on May 31 on sales of $4.25 billion. That
compared with a year-earlier profit of $937 million, or $1.74 a
share, on sales of $4.22 billion.
Ongoing earnings, which exclude certain after-tax items,
were $1.66 a share, up from $1.63 a year earlier. Analysts on
average were expecting $1.60, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.