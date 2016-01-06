Jan 6 Monsanto Co, the world's largest
seed company, reported a quarterly loss, compared with a profit
a year earlier, hurt by lower corn prices and a strong dollar.
Net loss attributable to the company was $253 million, or 56
cents per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 30, compared
with a profit of $243 million, or 50 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Total net sales of the company, which is known for its
genetically engineered corn, soybeans and the Roundup herbicide,
fell 22.7 percent to $2.22 billion.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru and P.J.
Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by Don Sebastian)