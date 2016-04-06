April 6 Monsanto Co, the world's largest
seed company, reported a 12.8 percent fall in quarterly sales,
hurt by steep discounting on its seeds and a stronger dollar.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $1.06
billion, or $2.41 per share, in the second quarter ended Feb.
29, from $1.43 billion, or $2.92 per share, a year earlier.
Total net sales of the company, which is known for its
genetically engineered corn, soybeans and the Roundup herbicide,
fell to $4.53 billion from $5.20 billion.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)