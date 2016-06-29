June 29 Seed company Monsanto Co, which
rejected a $62 billion takeover offer from Germany's Bayer AG
last month, reported a 8.5 percent fall in quarterly
sales as demand declined due to low commodity prices.
The net income attributable to Monsanto fell to $717
million, or $1.63 per share, in the third quarter ended May 31
from $1.14 billion, or $2.39 per share, a year earlier.
Net sales of the company, known for its genetically
engineered corn, soybean and the Roundup herbicide, slid to
$4.19 billion from $4.58 billion.
Monsanto also said on Wednesday there was "no formal update
on the Bayer proposal," but it had been in talks with Bayer's
management and others over the last several weeks regarding
"alternative strategic options."
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)