Jan 5 U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company
Monsanto Co, which is being bought by Germany's Bayer
<AG BAYGn.DE> for $66 billion, swung to a quarterly profit,
helped by higher demand from South America.
The net profit attributable to Monsanto was $29 million, or
7 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 30, compared
with a loss of $253 million, or 56 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Net sales of the company, known for its genetically
engineered corn, soybean and the Roundup herbicide, rose more
than 19 percent to $2.65 billion.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)