UPDATE 3-Glencore outbids Yancoal for Rio Tinto's Hunter Valley coal mines
* Rio Tinto says will respond 'in due course' (Adds Rio comment, paragraph 6, bullet point)
April 4 Global agribusiness company Monsanto Co posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, and said early planting in the United States and a 15 percent jump in sales would boost its full-year outlook.
Monsanto, which is the world's largest seed company, said it set a record for its seeds and genomics unit, driving net income for the second quarter to $1.2 billion, up from $1 billion a year before.
Diluted earnings per share came in at $2.24 cents versus $1.88 a year ago. Earnings per share from continuing operations totaled $2.28, up from $1.87 a year ago and above the $2.12 expected by analysts.
* Rio Tinto says will respond 'in due course' (Adds Rio comment, paragraph 6, bullet point)
June 9 Miner and trader Glencore Plc said on Friday it had submitted a proposal to buy Australian miner Rio Tinto's stake in Coal & Allied Industries Ltd for $2.55 billion in cash.