CHICAGO Nov 17 Monsanto expects to see corn seed prices increase by low single digits in local currencies for its corn seeds sold for the 2016 planting season, company president Brett Begemman said Tuesday.

The pricing increase will be similar to the increase the company rolled out for the 2015 planting season, Begemman told reporters at the company's headquarters.

Monsanto has not yet issued pricing guidance for its soybean seeds for next year, Begemman said. (Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter in St. Louis, Missouri; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)