BRIEF-Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition
* Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition, increased credit facilities and director appointments
June 16 Privately held Remington Holding Co LLC said a unit will buy seed company Monsanto Co's U.S. sorghum production assets, and the two companies will form a joint venture, in transactions valued at about $169.5 million.
Monsanto's global sorghum breeding business will be a part of the joint venture called Innovative Seed Solutions LLC, which will be initially focused on sorghum. Remington will contribute cash to the venture. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's former bank agreed to pay $89 million to settle allegations it wrongfully sought payments from a federally insured reverse mortgage program, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.