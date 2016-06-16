June 16 Privately held Remington Holding Co LLC said a unit will buy seed company Monsanto Co's U.S. sorghum production assets, and the two companies will form a joint venture, in transactions valued at about $169.5 million.

Monsanto's global sorghum breeding business will be a part of the joint venture called Innovative Seed Solutions LLC, which will be initially focused on sorghum. Remington will contribute cash to the venture. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)