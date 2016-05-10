CHICAGO May 10 U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co on Tuesday cut its forecast for 2016 U.S. plantings of its newly launched Roundup Ready 2 Xtend soybeans as the European Union has not yet approved the genetically modified variety.

The company expects less than 2 million U.S. acres to be planted with the soybeans, down from earlier forecasts for 3 million acres, the company said in a release. (Reporting by Karl Plume)