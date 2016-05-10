BRIEF-Knot Offshore Partners qtrly net income $11.4 mln
* Knot Offshore Partners - Total revenues were $45.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017
CHICAGO May 10 U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co on Tuesday cut its forecast for 2016 U.S. plantings of its newly launched Roundup Ready 2 Xtend soybeans as the European Union has not yet approved the genetically modified variety.
The company expects less than 2 million U.S. acres to be planted with the soybeans, down from earlier forecasts for 3 million acres, the company said in a release. (Reporting by Karl Plume)
OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government on Tuesday said it planned to bring in regulations strengthening the rights of air passengers, which would cover cases of denied boarding, lost or damaged baggage and delays on the tarmac over a certain period of time.