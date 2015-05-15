May 15 As seed and chemical maker Monsanto Co.
woos Swiss agrochemicals firm Syngenta,
Monsanto also is trying to win over consumers in key
international markets, rolling out social media and marketing
campaigns.
U.S.-based Monsanto said it has recently launched
interactive consumer-oriented websites in China, France, India,
Argentina and Brazil, in addition to a lead site launched for
U.S. consumers late last year.
Buying Syngenta, which has rejected a $45 billion takeover
bid from Monsanto, would extend the St. Louis-based company's
geographic reach as well as giving it added diversity in seeds
and agrochemicals.
The "discover Monsanto" campaign encourages consumers to "be
part of the conversation," ask questions and learn about the
company's genetically engineered seeds and its key herbicide
products. A corresponding television advertising campaign,
underway since November, declares that to Monsanto "food is more
than just a meal, it's love."
The outreach effort comes as the company's key products face
heightened regulatory scrutiny and a consumer backlash in
Monsanto's top market, the United States. Some U.S. states are
mulling mandatory genetically modified labeling laws and
advocacy organizations are pressuring regulators to restrict
glyphosate use.
"Our goal is simply to introduce our company to those who
may not know us and invite people to engage in a broader
conversation about food," Monsanto spokeswoman Sara Miller said
on Thursday.
Monsanto's campaign comes as organic, natural food and
wellness companies in the United States are pushing
anti-Monsanto messaging this month in a "social media march"
across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other websites.
Activists are also organizing a global "March Against
Monsanto" for May 23 with events planned in roughly 400 cities
throughout North America, Europe, Asia and elsewhere.
One key criticism of Monsanto is its promotion of
glyphosate, the key weed-killing ingredient in its Roundup
herbicide products.
Monsanto says the long-used herbicide has proven safe and
highly effective. But the World Health Organization's cancer
research unit on March 20 classified glyphosate as "probably
carcinogenic to humans" after some scientific studies raised
concerns about the chemical's health and environmental impacts.
Monsanto's popular lines of biotech crops are genetically
engineered to tolerate being sprayed with glyphosate, and U.S.
agricultural use of glyphosate has more than doubled in the last
decade, according to government data. Monsanto last year sold
more than $5 billion of the herbicide.
Sources close to Monsanto have told Reuters that Monsanto is
putting together a new offer.
(Editing by Christian Plumb)