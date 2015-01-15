Jan 15 Monsanto Co. received final U.S.
approval on Thursday for herbicide-tolerant crops to be used
with a new herbicide the company says will fight problematic
weed resistance on farm fields, but critics say will only worsen
the problems.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health
Inspection Service (APHIS) said the genetically modified cotton
and soybean plants are granted "non-regulated" status. Monsanto
is still waiting for final approval from the Environmental
Protection Agency for the herbicide it designed to be used with
the crops.
The company also is still awaiting approval from Chinese
regulators to allow imports of the new soybeans. China is a key
buyer of U.S. soybeans, but the country has shown reluctance to
approve imports of new GMO crops recently.
Last week, Monsanto Chief Technology Officer Robb Fraley
told analysts the company expects to have Chinese approval in
time for a commercial launch in 2016.
Monsanto developed the new soybeans and cotton to resist a
new herbicide that combines dicamba and glyphosate and which
Monsanto is branding as components of the "Roundup Ready Xtend
crop system." The new products are aimed at combating the
millions of acres of weeds that have grown resistant to
Monsanto's glyphosate-based Roundup, which has been used
extensively on the company's biotech corn, soybeans and cotton.
Monsanto's Xtend system drew intense opposition from many
consumer, environmental and farmer groups who say using more
herbicides on weeds will only increase weed resistance over the
long term. And increased herbicide use also brings increased
risks of health problems and environmental pollution, they say.
"The pesticide treadmill spins on, and that's great news for
Monsanto," said Gary Ruskin, executive director of U.S. Right to
Know, a food issue research group. "This is just the latest in a
endless string of favors from our federal government to
Monsanto."
(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing by David
Gregorio)