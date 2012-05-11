NEW YORK LinkedIn Corp and private equity firm Silver Lake Partners are among a number of parties that have expressed interest in a potential deal for Monster Worldwide Inc, according to people familiar with the matter, as the Internet jobs-search company is preparing data for potential buyers.

Monster, which runs Monster.com and HotJobs.com Websites, said in March it had retained Stone Key Partners and Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch to review strategic alternatives, including selling all or part of the company.

New York-based Monster has since received expressions of interest from a broad range of strategic and financial buyers, including Internet powerhouse LinkedIn and technology-focused buyout firm Silver Lake, the sources said.

The company, which has roughly $950 million market capitalization, plans to send out financial information to the interested parties by the end of next week, they said.

Representatives for Monster and LinkedIn declined to comment. Silver Lake, Stone Key Partners and Bank of America had no immediate comment.

(Reporting by Nadia Damouni and Soyoung Kim in New York, additional reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Nick Zieminski; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)