April 30 Coca-Cola Co is in talks to buy
energy drink maker Monster Beverage Corp, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Monday, sending Monster's shares up
17 percent.
An acquisition of Monster, which had a market capitalization
of more than $11 billion, would be the largest brand acquisition
for Coca-Cola, according to the paper, and would give the
world's biggest soft-drink maker greater exposure to the growing
energy drink market.
A Monster spokeswoman said it is the company's policy not to
comment on rumors.
A spokesman for Coca-Cola was not immediately available to
comment.
Monster Beverage, earlier known as Hansen Natural, was taken
public by current CEO Rodney Sacks in 1992. Sacks still has a
7.3 percent stake in the company, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Speculation about whether Coca-Cola would buy Monster has
surfaced in the past, due to Monster's high growth and the fact
that Coca-Cola distributes Monster's energy drinks.
The company's shares nearly doubled over the past year even
before Monday's jump. As of Friday's close, the company's market
capitalization was about $11.4 billion based on the number of
share outstanding as of February 24.
Near midday, Monster shares were up $8.20, or 12.5 percent,
to $73.73 on the Nasdaq. Coke shares were down 63 cents, or 0.8
percent, at $76 on the New York Stock Exchange.