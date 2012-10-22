BRIEF-T.S.Investment to issue 1st series convertible bonds worth 12 bln won
* Says it will issue 1st series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 12 billion won in proceeds for operations
NEW YORK Oct 22 Monster Beverage Corp : * Shares were down 13.4 percent in afternoon U.S. trading.
SHANGHAI, June 5 Foreign investors increased their holdings of Chinese government bonds for the third straight month in May, official data showed, but remained unmoved by the formal approval of a scheme to improve access to the country's bond market.