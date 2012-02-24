* Q4 EPS $0.35 vs est $0.36
* Q4 sales $410 mln vs est $411 mln
* Shares up 2 pct after the bell
Feb 23 Energy drink maker Monster Beverage
Corp reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit
due to higher costs, but said it was turning in a profit in some
European markets.
Some analysts had cast doubt about the company's ability to
replicate its U.S. success in Europe -- home to Red Bull,
Monster's biggest rival.
"In central and eastern Europe, there are certain countries
in that region where we have reached a level of profitability
already even though those are much newer markets," a company
executive said on a call with analysts.
Monster Beverage, earlier known as Hansen Natural, also said
sales of its latest product, the tea-based energy drink Rehab,
grew strongly in the fourth quarter.
It is now one of the company's top selling energy drink
products, Chief Executive Rodney Sacks said in a statement.
Fourth-quarter net profit rose to $64.5 million, or 35 cents
a share, from $49.1 million, or 26 cents a share, a year ago.
Net sales rose 29 percent to $410 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 36 cents a
share, before special items, on revenue of $411 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Gross margin rose to 52.3 percent, from 51.6 percent in the
year-ago quarter.
Shares of the company, which have doubled over the past
year, were up 2 percent after the bell. They closed at $54.87 on
Thursday on the Nasdaq.