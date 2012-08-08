Aug 8 Energy drink maker Monster Beverage Corp reported quarterly results below analyst estimates as margins fell, sending its shares down 11.5 percent in after-market trading.

Second-quarter profit rose to $109.8 million, or 59 cents per share, from $84.2 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 28.2 percent to $592.6 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 61 cents per share on revenue of $596.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Gross margin at the company fell to 51.8 percent from 52.8 percent last year.

The Corona, California-based company's shares were down at $60. They closed at $67.77 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.