Aug 8 Energy drinks maker Monster Beverage Corp
reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt
by a stronger dollar and legal costs related to its Monster
Energy drinks.
Shares of the company fell 9 percent in post-market trading.
The company, formerly known as Hansen Natural, said profit
fell to $106.8 million, or 62 cents per share, from $109.8
million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 64 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which started off selling fresh non-pasteurized
juices in Los Angeles in the 1930s, said revenue rose 6.6
percent to $723.9 million.
