A man holds pamphlets as he waits at a job fair sponsored by employment website Monster.com as part of their ''Keep America Working'' tour at a hotel in New York's Times Square, March 5, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files

Online recruitment firm Monster Worldwide Inc MWW.N said it retained Stone Key Partners LLC and BofA Merrill Lynch as financial advisers to help review strategic alternatives, sending its shares up about 10 percent after the bell.

Last week, Chief Executive Sal Iannuzzi told investors that the company was considering all "strategic alternatives."

Iannuzzi had not specified what alternatives the company was considering. However, investors typically interpret discussions of "strategic alternatives" as an indication a company is considering selling all or part of itself.

Shares of Monster were up 75 cents, at $8.27 in aftermarket trading on the New York Stock Exchange. They had closed at $7.52 on Monday.

(Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)