March 5 Online recruitment firm Monster
Worldwide Inc said it retained Stone Key Partners LLC
and BofA Merrill Lynch as financial advisers to help review
strategic alternatives, sending its shares up about 10 percent
after the bell.
Last week, Chief Executive Sal Iannuzzi told investors that
the company was considering all "strategic alternatives."
Iannuzzi had not specified what alternatives the company was
considering. However, investors typically interpret discussions
of "strategic alternatives" as an indication a company is
considering selling all or part of itself.
Shares of Monster were up 75 cents, at $8.27 in aftermarket
trading on the New York Stock Exchange. They had closed at $7.52
on Monday.