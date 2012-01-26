Jan 26 Online recruitment firm Monster
Worldwide Inc said it will reduce its global workforce
by about 7 percent and forecast a first-quarter profit below
analysts' estimates amid a weak job market in the United States.
The company, which also reported fourth-quarter profit that
missed expectations by a cent, said it will cut about 400 jobs
and consolidate some office facilities.
It expects to record a pre-tax charge of $30 million to $40
million mostly in the first quarter.
Monster forecast first-quarter profit to be breakeven to 4
cents a share, lower than analysts' estimates of 9 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which runs the Monster.com recruiting website,
expects revenue to fall 3 to 7 percent in the first quarter and
bookings to drop 6 to 10 percent.