May 2 Online recruitment company Monster Worldwide Inc, which is up for sale, reported a lower quarterly profit from continuing operations as customers held back on hiring in a weak economy.

Net income from continuing operations fell 17 percent to $11.1 million, or 10 cents per share, from $13.4 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings from continuing operations was 8 cents per share. Revenue fell 9.3 percent to $212 million.

The company has been hurt by weak job markets in the United States and Europe, which generate the lion's share of its revenue, as well as growing competition from social networking sites.