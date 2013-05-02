May 2 Online recruitment company Monster
Worldwide Inc, which is up for sale, reported a lower
quarterly profit from continuing operations as customers held
back on hiring in a weak economy.
Net income from continuing operations fell 17 percent to
$11.1 million, or 10 cents per share, from $13.4 million, or 11
cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, earnings from continuing operations was 8
cents per share. Revenue fell 9.3 percent to $212 million.
The company has been hurt by weak job markets in the United
States and Europe, which generate the lion's share of its
revenue, as well as growing competition from social networking
sites.