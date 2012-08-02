Aug 2 Online recruitment firm Monster Worldwide
Inc forecast weak third-quarter results citing weakness
in Europe, and said its strategic alternatives process was
proceeding as planned.
The parent of Monster.com expects to earn between 2 cents to
7 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared with analysts'
expectation of 9 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company expects revenue to decline 6 to 12 percent and
bookings to be flat to down 10 percent.
Monster on Thursday reported an adjusted second-quarter
profit of 6 cents per share, which was in line with analysts'
estimates.