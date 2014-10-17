UPDATE 3-Honeywell profit beats; shares hit record high
* Shares hit record high at $128.30 (Adds details from CFO interview; Updates shares)
Oct 17 Montagne Et Neige Developpement SA :
* Announces equity line with Kepler Cheuvreux for up to 2.5 million shares which may be issued in several tranches over 36 months
* Says it issued 306,686 shares to Ludovic Bibollet in exchange for 67.78 pct of ER2I Montagne Source text: bit.ly/1wQds83 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Shares hit record high at $128.30 (Adds details from CFO interview; Updates shares)
NEW YORK, April 21 Starbucks baristas have taken to social media to complain about the coffee chain's entry into the latest food craze: Unicorn Frappuccino.