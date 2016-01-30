BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
TURIN Jan 30 Italy's third-biggest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena is considering raising its goal of selling 5.5 billion euros ($6 billion) in bad loans between 2015 and 2018, its chief executive said on Saturday.
Investors have grown nervous about the mountain of bad loans Italian banks have piled up during a three-year recession.
Monte dei Paschi has the largest proportion of bad loans in relation to total lending and sold 2 billion euros in bad loans last year as part of its drive to clean up its books.
"We have a plan to reduce bad loans and we're are studying the possibility of strengthening these goals," he said.
He added there were no contacts with rival UBI Banca over a possible merger, but said a deal deserved to be considered from an industrial standpoint.
($1 = 0.9233 euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Crispian Balmer)
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: