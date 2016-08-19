MILAN Aug 19 The chief executive of Monte dei
Paschi di Siena said on Friday he acted correctly and
was confident the situation would rapidly be clarified,
following news of a probe for alleged false accounting and
market manipulation.
"It is with confidence in the judicial system and serenity
about the correctness of our actions that I await the quick
clarification of the situation," CEO Fabrizio Viola said in a
statement.
"I cannot hide that it is emotionally difficult for me as
well as for the bank, considering the enormous efforts of these
past four years to restore the bank to health, to witness
further negative effects from past events and other people's
actions."
(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Isla Binnie)