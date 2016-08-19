* CEO, former chairman under investigation
* Bank to launch 5 bln euro share sale this year
* Shelving of latest probe most likely outcome - source
* CEO says he acted correctly
By Valentina Za and Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, Aug 19 The latest judicial probe into
Monte dei Paschi di Siena is a procedural necessity
but it could still damage Italy's third-largest bank as it seeks
to solve its financial woes, the lender's chief executive said
on Friday.
CEO Fabrizio Viola and former chairman Alessandro Profumo
are under investigation for alleged false accounting and market
manipulation in a case involving derivatives trades, Reuters
reported on Thursday.
The probe, which began last year, hits the Tuscan lender as
it readies a 5 billion euro ($6 billion) stock sale to
strengthen its balance sheet after emerging as the weakest bank
in Europe in July stress tests.
"It is with confidence in the judicial system and serenity
about the correctness of our actions that I await the quick
clarification of the situation," Viola said in a statement.
"I cannot hide that it is emotionally difficult for me as
well as for the bank, considering the enormous efforts of these
past four years to restore it to health, to witness further
negative effects from past events and other people's actions."
The share issue is part of a broader rescue plan engineered
to prevent the world's oldest bank being wound up and help the
Rome government stabilise the entire banking sector.
Viola reiterated the bank's position that the inquiry was
obligatory following a complaint by a shareholder but flagged a
risk that it could be "wrongly interpreted at a time when plans
we're strenuously carrying out draw a lot of attention."
Prosecutors in Siena allege the bank did not correctly book
two derivatives trades known as Alexandria and Santorini between
2011 and 2014. The file has now been transferred to Milan where
prosecutors have 18 months to decide whether or not to seek
trial for Viola and Profumo.
A source familiar with the inquiry said a shelving of the
probe was the most likely outcome, adding Milan prosecutors knew
the events well. "I really don't think this probe will be going
anywhere," the source said.
The two derivatives trades, as well as a financial
instrument used to partly finance the 9 billion euro acquisition
of rival Antonveneta in 2007, have already been at the heart of
a different Milan probe that ended in January.
Milan prosecutors said then that Monte dei Paschi hid the
two derivatives in its books between 2008 and 2012 using as a
cover government bond trades that were "only virtual". They
sought trial for 13 former managers of Monte dei Paschi,
Deutsche Bank and Nomura. All the managers
involved and the banks have denied any wrongdoing.
Profumo, a veteran Italian banker formerly at UniCredit, and
Viola arrived in Siena in 2012 to turn the bank around after the
Antonveneta purchase and the costly derivatives wrecked its
finances. He left last summer after overseeing two cash calls
for a total of 8 billion euros.
Shares in Monte dei Paschi closed down 2.6 percent,
outperforming a 4.3 percent drop in Italian banks.
The stock is down 81 percent this year, giving the lender a
market value of just 685 million euros.
A source close to the banking consortium behind the rescue
plan on Friday dismissed concerns the probe could further
complicate the share sale. "It's just a technical point," the
source said.
