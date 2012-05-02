MILAN May 2 Debt talks between the top shareholder in Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and its creditors have been extended until May 15, the shareholder, a foundation, said on Wednesday, adding "the talks are at a very advanced stage."

The Monte dei Paschi foundation, which has been selling down its stake in Italy's No.3 lender to pay back the bulk of its debt, now has another two weeks to renegotiate the terms of its debt repayment.

"The only thing left to discuss are the final details of the debt rebalancing," the foundation said in a statement.

The previous deadline, which had already been extended once, expired on April 30. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)