* Qatar's QIA interested in anchor investor role -sources
* No binding commitment yet from QIA-sources
* US investors keen to reduce share sale to 2 bln
euros-source
By Pamela Barbaglia and Paola Arosio
MILAN, Nov 4 Qatar's sovereign wealth fund has
expressed a preliminary interest in backing Monte dei Paschi di
Siena's 5 billion euro ($5.56 billion) emergency cash
call, two sources familiar with the matter said, although the
response from investors in general has been lukewarm.
Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), estimated by industry
tracker Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute to hold $256 billion of
assets, has made investments in high-profile European assets
such as Credit Suisse and Volkswagen.
The two sources said QIA was open to acting as an anchor
investor in the Tuscan bank's capital increase, although no
binding commitment had been made. One of the sources said a
final decision by the Qataris was expected in the next two
weeks.
Monte dei Paschi and QIA declined to comment.
Monte dei Paschi, the world's oldest bank, hopes to secure a
firm commitment for a chunk of its recapitalisation by at least
one anchor investor before a Dec. 4 referendum on constitutional
reform that could unseat Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's
government.
Italian press reports have said the bank's CEO Marco Morelli
was due to visit Qatar to present the rescue plan to the QIA.
Many investors who attended an international roadshow
conducted by the bank this week on its cash raising plans have
so far been reluctant to get involved, a number of sources said.
The bank needs to raise a total of 5 billion euros by the
end of the year or risk being wound down. As a result it is
racing against the clock to raise the cash and offload some 28
billion euros in bad loans at below book value.
Chief Executive Morelli said on Oct. 25 he had not yet
received "any solid, complete, binding" proposal from any
potential anchor investor.
Another source close to the deal said U.S. investors had
signalled interest in backing the plan provided that the bank
raised at least 3 billion euros from one or more anchor
investors and carried out a voluntary debt-to-equity conversion.
This would reduce the size of the share sale open to
ordinary investors to 2 billion euros.
"If the overall amount of the capital increase (on the
market) exceeds 2 billion euros, the deal falls apart," this
source said.
DEBT-TO-EQUITY CONVERSION
Under a rescue plan led by JP Morgan and Mediobanca
, the debt to equity conversion may include Monte dei
Paschi's senior bonds as well as its subordinated debt.
This has hit the bank's senior bond prices and helped to
push Monte dei Paschi's shares 9.2 percent lower on Friday. The
stock has lost 83 percent of its value this year.
Several banking sources said that even a share sale of 2
billion euros would be a tall order for a bank with a market
value of 680 million euros which has burned through 8 billion
euros from two previous share issues since 2014.
Monte dei Paschi emerged as the worst performer in European
stress tests that showed its capital would be entirely wiped out
in a severe economic downturn.
A New York-based fund manager who attended the bank's
roadshow told Reuters that the cash call offered little value
for investors because the valuation of the bank was too high
compared to healthier rivals.
Another source close to the bank said that persuading
investors to come on board was proving hard, but not all of them
had turned their backs. He said there was no plan B apart from
the cash call which the bank aims to launch immediately after
the Dec. 4 referendum.
"Everything is being done to rescue the bank but there is no
certainty the plan will succeed," the source said.
($1 = 0.8994 euros)
(Additional reporting by Maiya Keidan in London and Tom Finn in
Doha. Editing by Jane Merriman)