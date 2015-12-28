MILAN Dec 28 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
has signed a binding agreement to sell a portfolio of
non-performing loans with a gross book value of 1 billion euros
($1.1 billion) to a Deutsche Bank vehicle, Italy's
third-largest bank said on Monday.
With the disposal to a securitisation vehicle financed by
affiliates of Deutsche, Monte dei Paschi will meet a target for
this year of selling 2 billion euro of bad loans.
"The impact of this disposal on Monte dei Paschi's profit
and loss and capital ratios is negligible," the bank said in a
statement.
($1 = 0.9117 euros)
