MILAN Feb 5 Monte dei Paschi di Siena
is looking to accelerate sales of troubled loans and will
partner with a player specialising in the sector to improve bad
loan recoveries, Italy's third-largest bank said on Friday.
Monte dei Paschi has the biggest share of bad loans as a
proportion of total lending among large Italian banks. Bad debts
weighing on Italian banks after a three year economic recession
in the country have become the focus of investors' concerns.
Monte dei Paschi said in a statement it was considering
raising a current target to sell 5.5 billion euros of bad loans
by 2018 if its capital strength allowed it.
Among initiatives to improve bad loan management, the bank
said in a presentation slide it would set up an independent
platform to make use of a recently approved government scheme to
support disposals of bad debts.
