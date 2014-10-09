MILAN Oct 9 Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) on Thursday said it had appointed two representatives from the bank's key investors, Fintech Advisory and BTG Pactual, to its management board.

Billionaire Mexican investor David Martinez will represent U.S.-based Fintech Advisory's interest in the Tuscan lender, while Roberto Isolani will sit for the Brazillian bank.

