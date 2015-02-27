* Martinez's Fintech Advisory to retain stake in Tuscan bank
* Monte Paschi aims to choose successor on March 4
ROME/SIENA Feb 27 Mexican billionaire David
Manuel Martinez has resigned from the board of Banca Monte dei
Paschi di Siena after four months in the post but will
not sell his 4.5 percent stake in the troubled Italian lender.
Monte Paschi, which is due to launch a 3 billion euro ($3.4
billion) capital increase by June, said Martinez stepped down
because he could no longer take part in the board's activities
"in a constructive way" because of his executive role at his
investment firm Fintech Advisory.
A spokesman for Fintech said the United States-based
investment company would not sell its stake in the bank, which
was bought in 2014 from the Monte Paschi foundation, the
lender's former controlling investor.
A source close to the matter said that Fintech would
continue to support Monte Paschi's Chairman Alessandro Profumo
and CEO Fabrizio Viola.
Italy's third-largest lender added in a statement that it
had already started looking for a successor to Martinez and will
take a decision at a board meeting on March 4.
Monte Paschi foundation Chairman Marcello Clarich said the
new board member would be a representative of Fintech.
Shares in Monte Paschi rose 1.6 percent on Friday. The stock
has gained 27 percent in the past month, underpinned by
speculation over potential tie-ups with cooperative banks and
investor confidence in the forthcoming cash call.
The bank, which made a fourth consecutive annual loss in is
past financial year, had increased the size of the rights issue
from 2.5 billion euros to meet tough capital targets set by the
European Central Bank.
($1 = 0.8927 euros)
