China Life Q1 profit rises 17 pct on strong premium growth
SHANGHAI, April 27 China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the country's biggest insurer by market value, reported a 17.1 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, on strong premium growth.
MILAN, March 24 Italy's thid-biggest bank by branches Monte dei Paschi di Siena is preparing to launch a senior unsecured bond with a benchmark size of around 500 million euros ($689.12 million), a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Monday.
The source said Monte dei Paschi had hired banks Banca IMI, Mediobanca, JPMorgan, Royal Bank of Scotland and MPS Capital Services to manage the issue. ($1 = 0.7256 Euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Lisa Jucca)
SHANGHAI, April 27 China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the country's biggest insurer by market value, reported a 17.1 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, on strong premium growth.
TURIN, Italy, April 27 Intesa Sanpaolo does not have a plan B for loss-making Italian carrier Alitalia and it is not the lender's business to manage airlines, its chief executive Carlo Messina said.