MILAN, March 25 Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena is set to raise 1 billion euros through the sale of a five-year senior unsecured bond that drew orders worth more than 3 billion euros, a source with direct knowledge of the deal and a market source said on Tuesday.

The bank has lowered the yield guidance on the bond to 275-280 basis points over the corresponding mid-swap rate from around 290 basis points initially, the sources said.

The books closed at 1100 GMT, one source said.

This is the first issue of senior unsecured debt since mid-2012 for Italy's third-biggest bank by branches, which was rescued by the state in a 4.1 billion euro bailout. ($1 = 0.7255 Euros) (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan and Valentina Za,)