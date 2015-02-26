BRIEF-India's SREI Infrastructure Finance March-qtr consol profit triples
* March quarter consol total income from operations 13.06 billion rupees
ROME Feb 26 Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena expects to carry out its planned 3 billion-euro ($3.4 billion) capital increase by the end of May and June, its CEO said on Thursday.
"The (capital) increase should take place between end-May and June," Fabrizio Viola told a parliamentary haring.
Earlier in February, the troubled lender raised the size of the planned capital hike to 3 billion euros to meet capital targets set by the European Central Bank after reporting its fourth consecutive annual loss. ($1 = 0.8863 euros) (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; writing by Danilo Masoni)
KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 Malaysia is trying to rope in China's Dalian Wanda Group Co Ltd to develop a $1.7 billion Kuala Lumpur property project, barely a week after it dumped its original partners in disputed circumstances, sources aware of the discussions said on Tuesday.