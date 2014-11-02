(Adds UBI denial of merger talks with Monte Paschi)
By Pamela Barbaglia
LONDON Nov 2 Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di
Siena is working on a rights issue to fill at least
half of a 2.1 billion euro ($2.6 billion) capital hole uncovered
in a European financial health check, a source with direct
knowledge of the matter said.
The world's oldest surviving bank has hired UBS
and Citigroup to assess strategic options after it failed
the European Central Bank (ECB) test, designed to test the
solidity of the euro zone's financial system.
The options for the Tuscan lender, Italy's third-largest,
which raised 5 billion euros as recently as June to strengthen
its balance sheet and help pay back state aid, are expected to
include further asset sales and potential a merger.
The source told Reuters the plan, which has to be presented
to the ECB by Nov. 10, would include a "substantial" capital
increase of at least 1 billion euros but gave no precise figure
because a decision had not yet been taken.
Banks that underwrote June's capital increase remained
interested in backing the new cash call, the source said, adding
the advisors were also sounding out potential new investors.
The plan also includes an "M&A event" which was more
difficult and there were various options on the table, the
source said, adding talks with UBI Banca and other
merger candidates were under way.
Combining Monte Paschi with a top Italian bank such as
Intesa Sanpaolo might lead to heavy job cuts which is
why a regional bank is seen as a preferred option, he added.
A spokesman for UBI said there were no talks whatsoever with
Monte Paschi over a possible merger.
Monte Paschi was not immediately available for comment.
The bank's chairman, Alessandro Profumo, told Reuters on
Tuesday the lender could ultimately become part of a larger
entity though he said there had been no talks with any potential
buyers. He also said the bank might seek to delay repaying
hundreds of millions of euros in state aid to help shore up its
balance sheet.
Monte dei Paschi shares have dropped some 40 percent since
the result of the ECB stress tests were announced a week ago,
meaning the bank is currently worth less than half its value in
early June when it raised 5 billion euros in new capital.
($1 = 0.7985 euro)
(Writing by Danilo Masoni, additional reporting by Silvia
Aloisi, editing by Silvia Aloisi and John Stonestreet)