(Recasts after company statement)
By Danilo Masoni and Pamela Barbaglia
MILAN/LONDON Nov 2 Italy's third biggest
lender, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, said on Sunday it
could plug a 2.1 billion euro ($2.6 billion) capital hole
uncovered by a pan-European health check of lenders entirely
through a capital increase.
The world's oldest surviving bank has hired UBS
and Citigroup to assess strategic options after it failed
the European Central Bank (ECB) tests, designed to gauge the
solidity of the euro zone's financial system.
A capital increase would be the fourth rights issue for the
Tuscan bank, which raised 5 billion euros in June to strengthen
its balance sheet and help pay back state aid, since 2008 and it
was not clear whether current shareholders would buy into it.
The bank said in a statement the capital plan also included
possible asset sales, while it ruled out converting a state
bailout it received in 2013 into shares - which would have meant
partial nationalisation of the lender.
The bank, which must submit a capital-boosting plan to the
European Central Bank by Nov. 10, also said it would not seek
additional state aid.
It said its board would meet on Nov. 5 to approve the
measures.
Two sources with knowledge to the situation had earlier said
the bank planned to cover at least half of the capital shortfall
with a cash call.
Banks that underwrote June's capital increase remained
interested in backing the new rights issue, one of the sources
said, adding the advisers were also sounding out potential new
investors.
The plan under discussion also included an "M&A event" which
was more difficult and there were various options on the table,
this source said, mentioning UBI Banca as a possible
candidate.
A spokesman for UBI said there were no talks whatsoever with
Monte Paschi over a possible merger.
A third source close to the matter said "any merger plan
would take a long time to come off."
The bank's chairman, Alessandro Profumo, told Reuters on
Tuesday the lender could ultimately become part of a larger
entity, though he said there had been no talks with any
potential buyers.
Sunday's statement did not mention any plans for a tie-up.
Profumo also said the bank might seek to delay repaying 750
million of euros in state aid to reduce its capital deficit.
Monte dei Paschi shares have dropped some 40 percent since
the result of the ECB stress tests were announced a week ago,
meaning the bank is currently worth less than half its value in
early June when it raised 5 billion euros in new capital.
($1 = 0.7985 euro)
(Writing by Danilo Masoni, additional reporting by Silvia
Aloisi, editing by Silvia Aloisi and Stephen Powell)