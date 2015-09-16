Goldman "best positioned" if Glass-Steagall Act returns-Blankfein to CNBC
May 9 Goldman Sachs Group Inc is best positioned if the Glass-Steagall Act returns, Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein said in an interview to CNBC on Tuesday.
MILAN, Sept 16 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola denied media speculation he was going to quit the Tuscan lender to join the Italian unit of French bank BNP Paribas.
Viola also said on Wednesday that Chief Financial Officer Bernardo Mingrone, who is resigning, would be replaced internally within the next 15 days.
May 9 Prudential Financial Inc shareholders on Tuesday approved the company's compensation for executives and sided with directors in rejecting a proposal that would require an independent board chairman.