MILAN May 14 Fondazione Monte dei Paschi, the
former top shareholder in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
, said on Wednesday Italy's central bank had authorised
the sale of a 6.5 percent stake in the bank to two Latin
American investors.
The banking foundation has sold 4.5 percent of Italy's
third-largest bank to Fintech Advisory, a U.S.-based fund owned
by Mexican businessman David Martinez, and another 2 percent to
BTG Pactual Europe, a unit of Brazilian bank BTG Pactual.
It has also sealed a shareholder pact with the two
investors.
The foundation said in a statement the Bank of Italy's
authorisation follows that granted by Italy's Treasury.
It added it was now awaiting a green light from the Treasury
to invest in an upcoming 5 billion-euro rights issue at the
bank, whose size was recently increased from 3 billion euros
pencilled in previously.
