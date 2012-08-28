MILAN Aug 28 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena , Italy's third biggest lender, posted a higher-than-expected loss of 1.62 billion euros in the first half of the year due to writedowns on goodwill and financial assets.

The loss means that MPS, which had to request state aid earlier this year to fill a capital shortfall, will likely end the whole of 2012 in the red and the government will take a stake in the lender.

MPS, the world's oldest lender, said its Core Tier 1 ratio - a key measure of financial strength, stood at 10.8 percent, excluding the new state loans it is taking.

Taking into account 1.9 billion euros of bonds that Monte Paschi already sold to the state in 2009, the Core Tier 1 ratio stood at 8.85 percent - below a 9 percent target set by the European Banking Authority.

MPS was the first Italian bank to request state aid since 2010. It will sell a total of 3.4 billion euros of bonds to the Treasury, including 1.9 billion euros of debt replacing the so-called Tremonti bonds it issued in 2009.

The terms of the new loans are not yet known. But a government decree authorising the state aid said that MPS would only pay a coupon on the bonds if it made an annual profit.

If it posts a loss, it will have to compensate the Treasury by giving it new shares in the bank. Financial sources estimate that the state will take a 3 percent stake in the bank if it ends 2012 in the red.

In June MPS laid out a painful restructuring plan, which includes the closure of 400 branches and 4,600 job cuts, and said it would be looking to new investors to raise up to 1 billion euros in a capital increase.

The lender hit hard as the euro zone crisis deepens by its 25 billion-euro exposure to Italian government bonds, which is proportionally higher than that of its domestic peers. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)