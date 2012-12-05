MILAN Dec 5 Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena's shares rose 0.65 pct in early trading on Wednesday, shrugging off a legislative setback on Tuesday that threw a government bailout scheme into uncertainty.

At 0811 GMT, shares were up 0.46 percent at 0.21 euros.

A government proposal was rejected on Tuesday would have enabled the bank to pay interest on 3.9 billion euros of state loans with a mix of cash, shares issued at market value and other financial instruments. If the bank cannot pay back the interest, the state must up its stake.

"We see the stop as mostly technical and believe it should be solved...we see no particular interest in becoming a large shareholder of MPS for the Italian government," wrote Mediobanca in a note.

An Italian paper reported on Wednesday that a new proposal that would help the bank pay interest on 3.9 billion euros of state loans will be submitted on parliament on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Antonella Ciancio)