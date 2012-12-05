MILAN Dec 5 Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di
Siena's shares rose 0.65 pct in early trading on
Wednesday, shrugging off a legislative setback on Tuesday that
threw a government bailout scheme into uncertainty.
At 0811 GMT, shares were up 0.46 percent at 0.21 euros.
A government proposal was rejected on Tuesday would have
enabled the bank to pay interest on 3.9 billion euros of state
loans with a mix of cash, shares issued at market value and
other financial instruments. If the bank cannot pay back the
interest, the state must up its stake.
"We see the stop as mostly technical and believe it should
be solved...we see no particular interest in becoming a large
shareholder of MPS for the Italian government," wrote Mediobanca
in a note.
An Italian paper reported on Wednesday that a new proposal
that would help the bank pay interest on 3.9 billion euros of
state loans will be submitted on parliament on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Antonella Ciancio)