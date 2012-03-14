ROME, March 14 The controlling shareholder
in Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on
Wednesday it is in advanced talks to reach a deal with creditors
to extend a deadline to repay debts.
The deadline is due to expire on March 15.
It also said it had sold shares in the bank on March 9,
March 12 and March 13, as well as today, March 14, for a total
of 2.52 percent. It did not give the price.
The Monte dei Paschi foundation, which has a 49 percent
stake in the eponymous lender, is selling a 15.5 percent holding
in the bank to partially reimburse 1.1. billion euros of debts.
The foundation's 12 creditors include JP Morgan,
Credit Suisse and Mediobanca.
The foundation said it reached an agreement with Credit
Suisse to unblock shares in Monte dei Paschi held as collateral
for loans.